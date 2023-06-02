Lyman High School offers new yearbooks, refunds to parents amid controversy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Lyman High School is offering parents full refunds for yearbooks after material was included that shows “LGBTQ” content, according to the school district.

One page in the high school’s yearbook shows a list of “LGBTQ” terms, including phrases like “genderfluid,” “nonbinary” and “pansexual.”

Page from yearbook (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Afterward, school officials released a statement, promising parents that full refunds or revised yearbooks would be available for those who originally purchased a yearbook with the offending content.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Dear Lyman High School Parent/Guardian: I hope that your family enjoyed the end to another school year and the start of summer break. The Greyhound family gave a strong send-off to the Class of 2023 at graduation on May 17th, and I was honored to award high school diplomas to hundreds of deserving students! I am writing to you today in response to information that was brought to my attention regarding content published in the Lyman High School yearbook. Specifically, two pages included information regarding sexual orientation/gender identity. A few students and parents have reported that they found this content to be inappropriate. Yearbooks are classified as school-sponsored student publications. SCPS School Board Policy 5722 provides for review prior to publication, which is the responsibility of the school’s administration. While this matter is being reviewed further at the district level, any student or parent who purchased a copy of the 2022-23 Lyman yearbook may choose to return it to the school for a full refund or request an exchange for a re-printed yearbook that omits the pages in question. If you wish to take advantage of either option, please email your request to lymanbook@scps.k12.fl.us by Thursday, June 29th. Superintendent Serita D. Beamon

Danielle Pomeranz, the high school’s former yearbook advisor, argued against the decision.

“We think that it’s important that our book remains inclusive and represents all of the students at Lyman High School,” Pomeranz said.

Meanwhile, Sharmon Craft is among the parents who believe the page is inappropriate.

“This gender ideology crap has parents in an uproar because it’s disgusting and wrong for an adult to sexualize a minor,” Craft said on Facebook. “The district superintendent is ordering the school to give full refunds or have the books reprinted without the glossary of perverse sexual attractions and pronouns.”

District officials said they have received four parent complaints so far.

Any parents looking for a refund or exchange can email lymanbook@scps.k12.fl.us by Thursday, June 29.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: