Double the luck: Orlando woman wins $1M prizes twice in scratch-off lottery games

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery game — twice!

Altovise Morris, 41, claimed two $1 million prizes from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game she played a couple months apart, Florida Lottery officials said on Monday.

Morris claimed the first prize in November 2022 and promised Florida Lottery officials she would “be back.”

She returned in January to claim another $1 million prize after she closed on her dream home.

“After closing on my house, I stopped at a Sunoco Foodmart in Clermont, and it happened again. I still can’t believe this is happening,” she said, according to the Florida Lottery.

She chose to receive her winnings in one-time, lump-sum payments of $820,000.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The first winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 13698 West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden and the second ticket was purchased at Sunoco Foodmart at 940 South U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont. Both locations will be receiving a $2,000 bonus commission for selling a winning scratch-off ticket.

500X THE CASH is a $50 game that includes a top prize of $25 million, one of the highest in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50.

According to the Florida Lottery website, there are 14 $1 million prizes and one $25 million prize left for this particular game.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: