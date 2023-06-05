Park outside: Lincoln MKC vehicles recalled due to fire risk

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lincoln has recalled 142,734 of its 2015-2019 MKC vehicle models due to a fire risk, urging owners to park outside and away from structures.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the battery monitor sensor in the SUVs could short-circuit and overheat, sparking a fire in the engine compartment while parked or driving.

As of May 15, the car company said there have been 19 potential reports of under-hood fires, including 11 in the U.S., seven in China and one in Canada.

Lincoln said the risk of fire exists even when the car is turned off.

The company is notifying affected owners, who are instructed to take their vehicle to a Lincoln dealer to have an in-line fuse added to the battery monitor sensor power circuit.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.

NHTSA also encourages everyone to download its SaferCar app to stay informed on all the current recalls.

