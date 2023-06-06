Man arrested in shooting at downtown Kissimmee bar

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a downtown Kissimmee bar on Sunday, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police said Brett Riddell faces charges in the shooting that happened at The Breeze Bar that left one person injured.

According to a news release, officers responded to the bar located at 7 East Dakin Ave. in reference to a weapons violation.

Police said a disturbance took place between Riddell and several other patrons at the bar. Riddell was asked to leave the premise, but police said he fired a single shot into the business as he exited, injuring one person.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the release, the victim and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where they underwent surgery and are currently in stable condition.

Riddell faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, using a firearm while intoxicated, and shooting into an occupied building.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: