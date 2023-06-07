Bear captured at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando. Here’s what will happen to the animal

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bear spotted in a tree at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando has been safely captured.

The bear was first seen Sunday and after three days of waiting, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers caught the animal.

The bear had been traveling from tree to tree in the middle of the night, evading traps set by Florida wildlife officers.

Now that the bear has been captured, the FWC said it will relocate the animal out of the area.

Blaze, have a good life buddy 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZtvBEa0R7i — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 7, 2023

Earlier this week, FWC officials said the animal was considered a dispersing bear.

“Juvenile bears are starting to disperse and leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home. Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it,” FWC said in a statement.

The FWC reiterated that this time of year bears are more active and juvenile bears are starting to leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home.

Officials said if you see a bear in your neighborhood, it is not a cause for alarm, but residents should secure any food attractants so the bear doesn’t linger. To reduce conflicts with wildlife, remove or secure any food attractants from around your home or yard, including the garbage. This also includes pet food and bird seed.

