Volunteers prep thousands of backpacks for Orange, Osceola students

Volunteers are preparing 15,000 backs for the A Gift for Teaching event held Thursday and Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is teaming up with A Gift For Teaching to make sure Central Florida families, students and teachers are prepared for the school year.

Thousands of volunteers on Thursday will pack thousands of backpacks as part of A Gift For Teaching’s The Great Big Backpack Build event.

A Gift For Teaching describes the event as “the ultimate volunteer giveback experience infused with corporate social responsibility.”

For 25 years, A Gift For Teaching has served and donated supplies for public schools in Orange and Osceola counties.

A Gift For Teaching has distributed more than $158 million in school supplies since 1998 and provides $65,000 worth of supplies daily to teachers and students, according to its website.

