Hot dogs: How summer heat can hurt your pup, what you can do

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hot days are especially inconvenient for dogs.

Summers in Central Florida are also getting hotter, according to our media partners at Climate Central, so it’s important to pay extra attention to our four-legged friends.

Dogs only have sweat glands in their footpads, so this major mechanism to help humans cool down is not enough for dogs. They pant.

That means dogs are more susceptible to heat stroke. A dog’s normal body temperature is between 100.2 and 103.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and if its temperature reaches 105 degrees, it may be suffering.

That’s why it’s bad to leave a dog in a vehicle or in any space without air conditioning or ventilation or without access to water. If you have a dog that is a brachycephalic breed, like a French bulldog, a pug, a boxer, or a Boston terrier, these situations are even more dangerous.

It’s important to catch the following signs of heat stroke early to reduce damage to your dog’s body:

Heavy panting

Rapid breathing

Excessive drooling

Dry mucous membranes

Bright red gums and tongue

Hot skin

Increased heart rate

Trouble staying balanced

If you notice any of these symptoms, start sponging or pouring cool water on your dog’s body but not ice water. You should also keep a fan on them as well. You want to cool them down gradually.

If symptoms seem to get worse, you need to get them to the vet immediately.

That’s not the only heat issue dogs can encounter in summer.

Do you know what it’s like to walk barefoot in hot sand? For dogs, walking barefoot on something like asphalt in the summer can be extremely painful. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, asphalt temperature reaches 135 degrees when the air temperature is only 86 degrees.

The American Kennel Club suggests putting your hand on the ground when you are about to walk your dog. If you can’t handle the heat of the ground for more than 10 seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog.

Try to walk your dog early in the morning and late at night.

If you must walk your dog during the day:

Get boots or dog shoes and train them to get used to wearing them. This might take time

Moisturize your dog’s paws using dog lotions or balms available at your local pet store

Keep to grassy areas and places in the shade

If your dog’s paw pads have been burned, your dog may limp, start licking their paws or vocalize when stepping. If the paw pads are red or bleeding, take them to the vet for treatment.

