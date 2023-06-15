79º

Floridians warned of vacation rental scams ahead of summer

Scheme involves fake offers, leaving people without place to stay

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Vacation rental (Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As many prepare for summer travel, Florida officials are warning of vacation schemes that could leave you without a place to stay.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said one of the biggest frauds her office has seen involves vacation rentals.

The scheme involves people posting fake offers, taking a victim’s money and leaving them without a place to stay.

“When we see trends, we want to reach out and make sure that folks can protect themselves on the front end. It is so much harder for us to seek recovery, retribution or even criminal charges on the back end,” Moody said.

Moody said another scam involves fraudulent websites selling fake tickets to attractions and theme parks.

Experts suggest buying tickets directly from the place you want to visit rather than using a third party.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

