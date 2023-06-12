Imposters are using AI in romance, investment schemes. Here’s how to spot them

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wonder of artificial intelligence-generated faces and voices is the weapon of choice for international con artists in what has become a multi-billion dollar fraud industry.

Pete Nicoletti, chief information security officer with Check Point, a cybersecurity company, told News 6 while the technology is still evolving, it is already being used to deceive and steal money.

“They’re trying to get money. They’re trying to scam you for money,” Nicolletti said. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in people leveraging artificial intelligence.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, $8.8 billion dollars was “leveraged” by AI online fakes last year alone .

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“We’re seeing the creation of these false profiles and they are being supplemented by AI information,” he told News 6. “They’re hiring college graduates that went to school here and are running these companies back in these countries.”

The American students allow the international thieves to avoid language barriers, but there are two key methods to expose the AI fakes.

“They don’t have knowledge of current events for the last two years” Nicoletti said.

If you ask the AI-generated face a question, chances are they won’t know the answer to it. That means a current events question can expose an AI man or woman.

However, the most compelling flaw in the AI facial fakes is the back of their head—or lack of one.

“All of these pictures and videos that people are modifying to communicate to their end user (victim), guess what they don’t have? They don’t have the back of the head” Nicoletti told News 6.

Nicoletti said if you ask the AI-generated person to turn his or her head, they won’t be able to do it. So if you are suspicious, you will have your answer in seconds flat.

Look at the special report in the media player above to see how the AI fakes appear.

If you think you are being contacted by an AI-generated man or woman, contact makeendsmeet@wkmg.com

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: