Osceola County sheriff to begin Start Women on Watch Initiative

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to meeting its goal of having more women in law enforcement.

The Women on Watch Initiative, which was announced by Sheriff Marcos Lopez in May, is holding its first class on June 17 and is expected to have over 40 participants.

The Women on Watch Initiative is a free program that acts as a precursor to the police academy that gives women interested in a career in law enforcement a preview of the expectations of the academy and the sheriff’s office in an environment created by women, for women.

The program will be the first of its kind in Central Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Lopez said that women from his department will have the opportunity to share their experience as a deputy with the 40+ women interested in a similar career path.

The sheriff’s office has pledged to have women represent at least 30% of its police recruit classes by 2030. As of now, women only represent 9% of law enforcement in Florida.

