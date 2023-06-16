89º

Marion County deputies seek info after teen found shot to death in wooded area

Lezarius Graham’s body found in 2100 block NW 43rd St. in Ocala

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Ocala, Crime
Lezarius “Lee” Graham (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are asking for information in the shooting earlier this month of a 17-year-old found dead in a wooded area.

Lezarius “Lee” Graham’s body was found on June 7 in the 2100 block of NW 43rd St. in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts and who he may have been with before his death.

According to deputies, Graham was likely killed on June 6 near the area he was found.

A suspected shooter has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 and reference 23-33.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

