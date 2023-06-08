Teen’s body found in Marion County woods; homicide investigation underway

OCALA, Fla. – A citizen on Wednesday discovered the body of a teenager in the woods in Marion County, prompting a homicide investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The discovery was made around 7:15 p.m. near the 2100 block of NW 43rd Street in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that deputies were called to the area and said a 17-year-old boy was dead and had been shot.

An investigation is underway, but sheriff’s officials are seeking assistance.

“We are asking for the public’s help. If you noticed anything suspicious in this area between Monday, June 5, 2023, and Wednesday, June 7, 2023, or if you have any information regarding this homicide, please call 352-732-9111,” the post stated.

To stay anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-STOP and reference 23-33.

No other details have been released.

