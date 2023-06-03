Ocala police shoot and kill armed man making suicidal threats after his mother calls 911

OCALA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Saturday morning by Ocala police after allegedly making suicidal threats, later presenting a gun and firing it in the presence of officers who were called to him by his mother.

Officers responded to the Home Depot along State Road 200 at 8:53 a.m. as the man’s mother had provided descriptions of her son and his vehicle, according to a news release. After police approached the vehicle on foot and made contact with the man, they reportedly spoke with him and tried to de-escalate, the release states.

What happened next, the department described as an “officer-involved shooting.” The release states officers “returned fire” after the man “presented a handgun and fired,” but did not explicitly say whether the man shot at the officers.

The man suffered fatal injuries, the department said. No officers were injured.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting, police said.

No other information was shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: