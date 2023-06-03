86º

Ocala police shoot and kill armed man making suicidal threats after his mother calls 911

Shooting occurred at Home Depot on State Road 200

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Man making suicidal threats shot, killed by Ocala police after mother makes 911 call. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Saturday morning by Ocala police after allegedly making suicidal threats, later presenting a gun and firing it in the presence of officers who were called to him by his mother.

Officers responded to the Home Depot along State Road 200 at 8:53 a.m. as the man’s mother had provided descriptions of her son and his vehicle, according to a news release. After police approached the vehicle on foot and made contact with the man, they reportedly spoke with him and tried to de-escalate, the release states.

What happened next, the department described as an “officer-involved shooting.” The release states officers “returned fire” after the man “presented a handgun and fired,” but did not explicitly say whether the man shot at the officers.

The man suffered fatal injuries, the department said. No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting, police said.

No other information was shared.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

