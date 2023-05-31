Ocoee police search for shooter who fired on home during Memorial Day

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police announced Tuesday that they are looking for the shooter who fired upon a local home on Memorial Day.
Police said the shooting happened at a home along Blackwood Avenue.
Images shared by the police department show the man whom police believe fired upon the home multiple times, though no injuries were reported.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Anyone with information on the shooter’s identity is urged to contact the police department at (407) 905-3160 or Crimeline tips at (800) 423-8477.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: