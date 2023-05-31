83º

Ocoee police search for shooter who fired on home during Memorial Day

Shooting happened at home along Blackwood Avenue

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Images shared by the police department show the man whom police believe fired upon the home multiple times, though no injuries were reported. (Ocoee Police Department)

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police announced Tuesday that they are looking for the shooter who fired upon a local home on Memorial Day.

Police said the shooting happened at a home along Blackwood Avenue.

Images shared by the police department show the man whom police believe fired upon the home multiple times, though no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooter’s identity is urged to contact the police department at (407) 905-3160 or Crimeline tips at (800) 423-8477.

