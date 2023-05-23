Crews battle fire at chicken house on Ocoee urban farm

OCOEE, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue battled a fire at an egg processing plant and chicken house on an Ocoee urban farm on Tuesday.

The fire is at 10000 Mark Adams Road in Ocoee, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road. The address is linked to Lake Meadow Naturals, an urban farm known for providing eggs and meat to businesses around Central Florida.

Sky 6 video shows smoke and chickens that were freed from the house at the farm during the fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue says the fire is now out. But it’s unknown if any chickens were lost in the fire.

Lake Meadow Naturals has been a staple in the local food scene for the past two decades. Owner Dale Volkert was interviewed on News 6′s Florida Foodie podcast in 2020.

