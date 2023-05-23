73º

Thieves targeting vehicles at Orange, Seminole county fire stations

Apopka police said several vehicles broken into at two of their fire stations, also

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating burglaries at three of their fire stations.

Deputies said two vehicles were broken into at Station 27, which is located off of Novella Eliza Lane. At Station 55, which is off of Greenway Professional Court, investigators said one vehicle was burglarized and another vehicle stolen. Deputies said it was a 2020 Ram 1500.

Some of the items taken include employee ID cards, credit and debit cards, and ammunition.

The Sheriff’s office said at Station 81, located off of South Econ Trail, a car was broken into and a wallet was stolen, along with Orange County Fire Rescue credentials.

Orange County wasn’t the only county impacted.

Seminole County’s fire chief said they had burglaries at three of their fire stations Sunday.

Jon Divita, the Seminole County Professional Firefighters Union President, described what happened to the vehicles and said, “anywhere from just opening the doors, to damaging, breaking windows, and completely going through all their personal belongings, and stealing whatever they can get their hands on.”

The Apopka Police Department also told News 6, they too, had several vehicles broken into at two of their fire stations.

