Child hospitalized after school bus, truck collide in Orange County

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a truck and a school bus collided in west Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of Davenport and Avalon roads, west of State Road 429, near Stoneybrook West, troopers said.

The FHP said a Dodge Ram was stopped at a stop sign on Davenport Road when it entered Avalon Road, violating the right of way of the school bus. The front of the bus collided with the front of the truck, according to troopers.

Troopers said 37 children were on the bus headed to an area elementary school. One child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the FHP said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

