Search underway after submarine exploring Titanic wreck goes missing, report shows

In this grab taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan on Thursday, May 18, 2023, a view of the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean created using deep-sea mapping. Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic wreck, showing the entire relic in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday. Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping every millimeter of the shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner's passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered. (Atlantic/Magellan via AP)

A search and rescue mission was underway Monday after a submarine on a trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic went missing, Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News.

It is not clear how many people were on board the missing vessel when rescue operations began in the North Atlantic, near the wreckage of the HMS Titanic, which lies about 400 miles off Newfoundland’s coast, according to the CBS News report.

This comes at the same time OceanGate Expeditions, a company specializing in deploying deep sea expeditions, said on its website and social media it was exploring the Titanic wreckage, using Starlink satellites to maintain communication with the crew.

OceanGate Expedition was not available when contacted by CBS News to confirm if its vessel was the subject of the rescue operation or that involved in any way.

