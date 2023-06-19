Search underway after submarine exploring Titanic wreck goes missing, report shows

A search and rescue mission was underway Monday after a submarine on a trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic went missing, Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News.
It is not clear how many people were on board the missing vessel when rescue operations began in the North Atlantic, near the wreckage of the HMS Titanic, which lies about 400 miles off Newfoundland’s coast, according to the CBS News report.
This comes at the same time OceanGate Expeditions, a company specializing in deploying deep sea expeditions, said on its website and social media it was exploring the Titanic wreckage, using Starlink satellites to maintain communication with the crew.
OceanGate Expedition was not available when contacted by CBS News to confirm if its vessel was the subject of the rescue operation or that involved in any way.
