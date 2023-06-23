Man accused of torching Leesburg Masonic Lodge

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after dumping gasoline and setting fire to the Leesburg Masonic Lodge last week because he was mad at what it stood for, an affidavit shows.

According to detectives, Luke Pratt, 22, was arrested after the fire that destroyed the fraternal organization’s building, located at 200 Richey Road off West Main Street, around 10:40 p.m. on June 14.

Surveillance video from that night shows Pratt approach the building with a gas can and baseball bat, investigators said. He then leaves the property and comes back minutes later, when flames were seen erupting from the building, according to the arrest affidavit.

During an investigation, detectives said they recovered explosive devices from Pratt’s home and discovered that he confessed to setting the fire to his family, after which he was committed under the Baker Act.

Pratt then told detectives he had sat across the road from the building in the bowling alley parking lot, waiting until all the people inside the Masonic Lodge left before going over, smashing the door in with a baseball bat and dousing the entire property in gasoline, the affidavit reads.

Investigators said he then lit a fire with matches and left the scene, returning a few minutes later to ensure it was still burning.

Pratt admitted to setting fire to the building because “he is mad at what the Masonic Lodge stands for and he believes they are following him,” according to detectives.

Leesburg Fire Chief Joe Mera declared the building “a total loss” last week.

Pratt faces charges of arson to an unoccupied structure and burglary.

