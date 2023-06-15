94º

‘Total loss:’ Leesburg Masonic Lodge destroyed in fire, chief says

Flames erupted at 200 Richey Road

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Fire officials said they responded to the flames at 200 Richey Road off west Main Street near the bowling alley around 10:38 p.m. (Leesburg Fire Rescue)

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Leesburg Masonic Lodge was engulfed in flames and destroyed on Wednesday night, according to fire rescue officials.

Crews said they responded to the fire at 200 Richey Road off west Main Street near the bowling alley around 10:38 p.m.

The commercial building for the charity organization was declared a total loss by Leesburg fire Chief Joe Mera.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

