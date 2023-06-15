‘Total loss:’ Leesburg Masonic Lodge destroyed in fire, chief says

Fire officials said they responded to the flames at 200 Richey Road off west Main Street near the bowling alley around 10:38 p.m.

LEESBURG, Fla. – The Leesburg Masonic Lodge was engulfed in flames and destroyed on Wednesday night, according to fire rescue officials.

The commercial building for the charity organization was declared a total loss by Leesburg fire Chief Joe Mera.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

