Ford recalls over 125K hybrid vehicles due to fire risk

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ford Motor Company announced a recall on over 125,000 vehicles due to a risk of engine compartment fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall potentially affects 125,322 vehicles that include the 2020-2023 Escape, 2022-2023 Maverick and 2021-2023 Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines.

“In the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire,” NHTSA’s statement read in part.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Owners of the affected hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles are advised to park and shut off the engine as “quickly as possible if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke.”

The NHTSA said a remedy is currently under development and letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed June 12, and second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 in reference to recall number 23S27. This recall expands and replaces recall number 22V-484. Vehicles previously repaired under 22V-484 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: