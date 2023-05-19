Target recalls nearly 5M glass jar candles after lacerations, severe burns reported

MINNEAPOLIS – About 4.9 million Threshold brand glass jar candles sold exclusively at Target were recalled Thursday after the corporation received reports of candle jars cracking or breaking during use, leading to a handful of injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the candles, as the glass jars of at least 137 units have cracked during use and six related injuries, including lacerations and severe burns, have been reported to the retailer.

The candles — manufactured in Vietnam and sold nationwide in-store and online from August 2019 through March 2023 — may be returned at any Target store or via a prepaid return label for a full refund.

To learn more and review impacted item numbers, click here.

