121,000 bunk beds recalled over fall, impact hazards

Walker Edison Furniture Company is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 120,000 twin bunk beds due to fall and impact hazards.

The company said wooden slats that support the beds can break.

The roughly 121,000 bunk beds were sold online through Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and other retailers.

Walker Edison said it received reports of 14 incidents of the slats breaking, with one case resulting in minor injuries.

The beds were sold from February 2010 to February 2022.

