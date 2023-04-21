Over 2M DeWALT, Stanley, Craftsman sledgehammers recalled

Partial selection of products included in an April 20, 2023, recall of over 2 million sledgehammers.

BETHESDA, Md. – Millions of sledgehammers manufactured in Vietnam and sold under multiple brand names for nearly a decade have been recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said it acted on 192 reports of the sledgehammers’ heads detaching, including two instances involving injuries to consumers’ face and head, issuing the recall on Thursday.

The hammers ranged in price from $18 to $26 and were available in the U.S. via The Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other such stores — as well as online through Amazon.com and the stores’ respective websites — from November 2013 to November 2022, according to the CPSC. Consumers were advised to contact Stanley Black & Decker for a full refund.

Consumers should look for the model No. on the hammer head for DeWALT and Craftsman products, but Stanley products would display that information on a sticker on the hammer’s handle, according to the CPSC.

About 53,000 of the same products have been recalled in Canada as well.

Read more on cpsc.gov.

