Mess-up in making of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners leads to recall of nearly 5M bottles

NEW YORK – A voluntary recall was issued Wednesday for millions of bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners due to the risk they could be a substrate for bacterial growth after errors in manufacturing, according to the Colgate-Palmolive Company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Impacting about 4.9 million bottles in the U.S. and around 56,000 in Canada with specific Universal Product Codes (UPC) — 3.9 million of which the company notes “never went out for sale” — inadequate levels of preservative in the products could mean they could contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, according to a news release.

The first eight digits of the recalled products’ UPCs are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78, the company states.

Any code containing the letters “MX” is not part of the recall and is safe to use, according to fabuloso.com/recall, which includes lists of both impacted and non-involved products.

Fabuloso recall: Impacted products (Fabuloso)

According to CPSC, the impacted products were sold at Dollar General, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other major retailers from December 2022 through January 2023 — even on Amazon.com — for between $1 and $11.

Consumers who own any of the impacted products should immediately stop using them and contact the company through its website for a refund or free replacement by sending in a photo of the product’s UPC and lot code before throwing the bottle away.

Don’t empty the bottle first either, the commission added; just toss it.

Fabuloso recall: Non-impacted products (Fabuloso)

No incidents or injuries have been reported in association with this recall, according to the CPSC.

The following is a list of the impacted products, courtesy of Fabuloso:

Lavender Scent Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Refreshing Lemon Scent Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Passion of Fruits Scent Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Spring Fresh Scent Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Ocean Scent Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON



