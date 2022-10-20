Baby formula recall: Abbott recalls some Similac products over bottle cap issue

One of the Similac products under recall.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Abbott is recalling some lots of Similac baby formula products because of an issue with bottle caps.

Abbott said it is recalling some lots of ready-to-feed formulas because a small number of bottles have bottle caps that may not have been sealed fully, which could lead to spoilage.

Abbott has recalled the following 2 oz. products in the U.S.:

Similac® Pro-Total Comfort®

Similac® 360 Total Care®

Similac® 360 Total Care® Sensitive

Similac® Special Care® 24

Similac® NeoSure®

Pedialyte® Electrolyte Solution

Other products have been recalled in Puerto Rico and in other countries.

To see if a product you use is affected, check out the Bottle Lot number on the Abbott website. If your product is in the recall, stop using it and call it Abbott customer service at 1-800-986-8540 for further instructions.

Abbott said the recall should not affect the overall formula supply, which struggled earlier this year from a massive recall and plant shutdown that caused a shortage.

