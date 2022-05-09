Stores limiting baby formula purchases as shortage gets worse

The nationwide shortage of baby formula continues to get worse.

The out-of-stock rate jumped to 31% in early April, according to Datasembly, the retail inventory experts.

In six states — Iowa, the Dakotas, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee — more than half of baby formula supplies were completely sold out.

CVS confirmed Saturday it is limiting customers to three toddler and infant formulas per transaction.

Target says it has limited baby formula purchases to four units per customer for online sales.

Social media posts from customers indicated Walmart was pursuing a similar policy, but there’s no confirmation from the retail giant.

Supply chain issues along with the FDA shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition manufacturing plant in Michigan are compounding the problem.