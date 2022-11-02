Hyundai recalls 44K vehicles over fire risk. How to know if your car is under recall

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai and Kia are telling owners, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring. The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Hyundai is alerting the owners of more than 44,000 SUVs over an increased risk of an engine fire.

According to a release Tuesday, the recall is for Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles made in 2018. Hyundai said the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine fire while parked or driving.

The auto manufacturer has also advised Santa Fe drivers to park outside due to the possibility of engine fires.

According to Hyundai, four engine fires have been reported so far with no reports of injuries.

If your car falls under the recall, a Hyundai dealer will replace the ABS in your car free of charge. Owner notifications will be sent out to impacted drivers Dec. 26.

To see if your vehicle is under recall, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and enter your vehicle identification number, or call the Hyundai customer service number 855-371-9460 and use recall number 237.

