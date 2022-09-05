RECALL ALERT: Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria concerns

Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse announced a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon on Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria, which can cause serious and possibly fatal infections to children, elder adults and people with weak immune systems.

The salmon in question was sold by distributors between February and June of this year.

As of right now, no related illnesses have been reported.

More information is available here.