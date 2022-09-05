Sam’s Club raising membership price

The price of a Sam’s Club membership is increasing for the first time in nine years.

The news came in a letter from Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay, who said entry-level club members will see a jump from $45 to $50 a year.

Premium members will pay $110, or an extra $10 per year, which gets them extended shopping hours and other perks.

But to ease the pain of the price increase, parent company Walmart says they will give back the difference in Sam’s Cash for the first year.

The price change is effective Oct. 17

Warehouse retail competitor Costco last hiked its membership in 2017 and does not have plans to do so this year.

