Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County will receive a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster for Broad-Based Prosperity, a coalition led by the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners, according to the agency’s website.

The money will be used to “accelerate the growth of the specialized semiconductor cluster at NeoCITY, a 5,000-area technology park developed in partnership with the state of Florida,” the site reads.

The grant was awarded as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which earmarked $1 billion from the America Rescue Plan.

“The Challenge provides transformational investments to develop and strengthen regional industry clusters across the country, all while embracing equitable economic growth, creating good-paying jobs, and enhancing U.S. global competitiveness,” the EDA said.

In its pitch to the EDA, Osceola County expressed a need to diversify its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Osceola County’s local economy is primarily reliant on tourism and agriculture and was evidenced by the County’s unemployment rate during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which went up to 31%, the third highest unemployment rate in the entire country during the month of May 2020,” the submission stated.

The EDA said the money will allow semiconductor manufacturing in Osceola County to expand and improve.

“Further funding will create a ‘digital twin’ of the facility at the University of Central Florida, allowing real-time analysis and increasing efficiency of the production process,” according to EDA. “Additional projects will align education and training with needs of semiconductor manufacturers and support the ongoing development of the cluster and coalition at NeoCITY.”

The Biden Administration has taken an increased interest in increasing U.S. production of semiconductors and decreasing reliance on overseas manufacturers. The president recently signed the CHIPS Act into law with the aim of building more semiconductor production facilities in the U.S. All of this comes as amid a microchip shortage brought on by the pandemic.

Read Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster for Broad-Based Prosperity’s pitch below:

Osceola County will hold a news conference about the award from the federal government at 2 p.m. Friday. The event will be streamed in the media player on the top of this story when it happens.

