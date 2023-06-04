Vegetation fire burning in Chuluota Wilderness Area, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A low and slow burning vegetation fire is moving through the Chuluota Wilderness Area, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to the area of 3895 Curryville Road around 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Currently, the “low burning, slow moving fire” is affecting about a 25-acre area and flames are visible, according to SCFR.

[TRENDING: SpaceX scrubs 28th resupply mission to space station | Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided’ that new law also limits their access to health care | Become a News 6 Insider]

It is unknown how the fire started.

Florida Forest Services are now on the scene and will take over jurisdiction, fire officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: