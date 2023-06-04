84º

Vegetation fire burning in Chuluota Wilderness Area, officials say

Fire is affecting about a 25-acre area

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Seminole County fire officials warn of wildfire risk

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A low and slow burning vegetation fire is moving through the Chuluota Wilderness Area, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to the area of 3895 Curryville Road around 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Currently, the “low burning, slow moving fire” is affecting about a 25-acre area and flames are visible, according to SCFR.

It is unknown how the fire started.

Florida Forest Services are now on the scene and will take over jurisdiction, fire officials said.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

