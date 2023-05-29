1 dead, 1 injured in Seminole County shooting

SANFORD, Fla. – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in unincorporated Sanford on Monday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. in the Bookertown area on Gilbert Street.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the scene and discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

One victim was taken to a hospital and the other drove himself to a hospital, deputies said.

Kaisean-Elijah Harris, 29, of Winter Springs, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release.

The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: