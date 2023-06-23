Orlando Titanic exhibition shares messages of grief following artifact explorer’s death

Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the five men aboard the Titan submersible who was declared dead on Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the U.S Coast Guard’s announcement on Thursday ending its search for the submersible Titan, a Central Florida Titanic exhibition is sharing messages of grief from those who knew one of the victims.

In April, “Titanic: The Art Exhibition” featured Paul-Henri “PH” Nargeolet as a speaker during a three-day event in honor of Titanic. Nargeolet was one of the five victims in the Titan submersible declared dead on Thursday.

At the time of his death, Nargeolet served as the Underwater Research Director for RMS Titanic, the only licensed company allowed to recover artifacts from the Titanic wreckage site. RMS Titanic said that Nargeolet had visited the site several dozen times.

The exhibition in Orlando features more than 300 artifacts from the site.

On social media, RMS Titanic stated in part, “The maritime world has lost an iconic and inspirational leader in deep-sea exploration, and we have lost a dear and treasured friend.”

In Memory of PH Nargeolet



Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our close friend and colleague, Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Please share any photos, stories or kind words here for PH and his family.https://t.co/jzzitIpuLf pic.twitter.com/3sKHGUUORQ — RMS Titanic, Inc. (@RMSTitanic_Inc) June 22, 2023

RMS Titanic is expected to release more information regarding Nargeolet and his contribution to the artifacts featured inside the Orlando exhibition on Friday.

