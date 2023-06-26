Florida gas prices dip as 4th of the July approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are once again on the decline as 2.45 million Floridians prepare to take on this Independence Day holiday weekend, according to AAA.
AAA confirms that gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon, which is 6 cents less than the week before and is the lowest daily average price in two weeks.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
“Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.
This time last year, Florida gas prices averaged $4.54 per gallon, which is $18 more for a full tank than what drivers are paying now, according to AAA.
Some of the most expensive places to get gas right now are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.45) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.39).
The least expensive places to get gas right now are in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.29) and Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.30).
AVERAGE GAS PRICES FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA
- Daytona Beach: $3.346, down from $4.614 a year ago
- Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.336, down from $4.676 a year ago
- Melbourne-Titusville: $3.304, down from $4.575 a year ago
- Ocala: $3.336, down from $4.609 a year ago
- Orlando: $3.308, down from $4.606 a year ago
- The Villages: $3.340, down from $4.597 a year ago
WAYS TO SAVE ON GASOLINE
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: