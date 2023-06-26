Florida gas prices dip as 4th of the July approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices are once again on the decline as 2.45 million Floridians prepare to take on this Independence Day holiday weekend, according to AAA.

AAA confirms that gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon, which is 6 cents less than the week before and is the lowest daily average price in two weeks.

“Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

This time last year, Florida gas prices averaged $4.54 per gallon, which is $18 more for a full tank than what drivers are paying now, according to AAA.

Some of the most expensive places to get gas right now are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.45) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.39).

The least expensive places to get gas right now are in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.29) and Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.30).

AVERAGE GAS PRICES FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA

Daytona Beach: $3.346, down from $4.614 a year ago

Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.336, down from $4.676 a year ago

Melbourne-Titusville: $3.304, down from $4.575 a year ago

Ocala: $3.336, down from $4.609 a year ago

Orlando: $3.308, down from $4.606 a year ago

The Villages: $3.340, down from $4.597 a year ago

WAYS TO SAVE ON GASOLINE

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

