Passenger rescued after going overboard on Royal Caribbean ship

A passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship was rescued after they went overboard on Sunday, according to a news release.

The cruise line said that crew members reported the incident to local authorities and immediately began searching for the passenger.

The release read in part, “Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board. Our Care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their traveling party.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The ship continued its scheduled itinerary after the rescue, according to Royal Caribbean officials.

Royal Caribbean did not specify where the incident occurred, but other published reports show the passenger went overboard near the Dominican Republic.

No other details were released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: