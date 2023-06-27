Solutionaries: Why Florida can’t yet rely on EVs, commuter trains

ORLANDO, Fla. – In Florida, you can’t get far without a car.

Whether you are traveling to work or the grocery store, driving may be your easiest or only option.

The Environmental Protection Agency said transportation is the leading source of air pollution and carbon pollution in the U.S.

Now, a new study suggests putting more electric vehicles on the road could save thousands of lives over the next three decades.

The American Lung Association found if all gas vehicles were replaced by electric vehicles by 2035, over 89,000 fewer premature deaths would occur in the U.S. by 2050.

But is America ready for an all-EV world?

Correspondent Vic Micolucci is looking into the challenges and solutions in Jacksonville.

Getting on track

As Florida slowly grows its electric vehicle infrastructure, another form of transportation is gaining speed in the Sunshine State: commuter rail.

In Central Florida, rush hour can be a nightmare for drivers — highways backed up as far as the eye can see, construction, tailgaters and traffic lights.

Orlando is a commuter city where a lot of people travel 30 miles to get to work. For some people, the commuter rail is their solution. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

As more and more people move here, local roads and highways become more congested and dangerous.

The Solutionaries team is looking closely at an alternative that could be the key to many of Florida’s transportation problems.

Correspondent Erik Sandoval followed a student from Kissimmee who uses Central Florida’s SunRail system to commute to and from school every day.

