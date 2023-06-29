Beach safety wants to find good Samaritan who helped rescue 4 in Ponce Inlet

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Beach Safety doesn’t need a hero—it already has one. But beach officials do need help finding them.

County officials took to Facebook on Tuesday to ask for the public’s help in tracking down and recognizing a good Samaritan who helped rescue four people, including two children, stranded on the jetties at Ponce Inlet on June 15.

According to the post, the good Samaritan alerted Volusia County Beach Safety lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard of the people stranded on the treacherous rocks and “selflessly stepped forward and saved a child’s life.”

“Despite the lightning, towering five-foot swells, and powerful wind gusts, the extraordinary efforts of the good Samaritan, Volusia County Beach Safety and the U.S. Coast Guard led to all victims being safely rescued,” beach officials said.

Volusia County officials said if the good Samaritan chooses to remain anonymous, they will honor their wishes, but they want to give the person the opportunity to be celebrated.

The Volusia County Council is planning on honoring the efforts of the heroes involved in the daring rescue on July 11 and would like the good Samaritan to be included if they want.

“On June 15, there was no opportunity to have the conversation with the good Samaritan due to the chaotic nature of the rescue,” beach safety officials said. “However, you may agree that if we can identify the individual, it would be appropriate to at least offer them the opportunity to come forward and be recognized for their heroic actions... At the end of the day, it’s all about helping each other out and highlighting the fact that there are people out there willing to put their life on the line for someone they don’t even know, whether they want to be named or not.

Lifeguards said the rescue on June 15 was one of the most intense they’ve been through in a previous interview with News 6.

“All my top three′s are off of this jetty right here,” said Thomas McGibeny, who has been with Volusia County Beach Safety for 27 years. “This is definitely in the top three for me in my career.”

Anyone with information on the good Samaritan is asked to call Volusia County Beach Safety headquarters at 386-239-6414.

