4 stranded, rescued from Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four stranded people were rescued from the Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties on Thursday.

The Coast Guard and Volusia County Beach safety crews arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. after a good Samaritan reported seeing a group of people on the jetties waiving their hands for help.

After the rescue, the group was taken to the Ponce de Leon Inlet Coast Guard Station. No injuries were reported.

The names of the four people have not been released.

It is unclear what caused the four to become stranded, but the Coast Guard urged beachgoers to be mindful of their surroundings and keep an eye out for impending storms.

