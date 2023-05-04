WHAT A CATCH: Video shows great white shark hooked near Ponce Inlet

A fishing crew hooked a great white shark during a boating trip off the coast of Ponce Inlet on Thursday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Someone fishing near Ponce Inlet on Thursday reeled in an interesting catch — a great white shark, as video on social media shows.

Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures, a company that provides boat services for fishing trips, posted the video of the encounter on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the shark was hooked about 20 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet.

