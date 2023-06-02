Meet the trapper who removed a 10-foot alligator from a Jacksonville elementary school

Do not try this at home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is getting the spotlight for wrangling a massive alligator in an elementary school parking lot, according to News 6 partner News4JAX.

Mike Dragich, a licensed Florida alligator trapper, alongside Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employees, trapped and removed a 10-foot alligator that was roaming the campus of Northwestern Legends Elementary School in the Moncrief community on May 21.

“I love the people in Moncrief,” Dragich Told News4JAX. “I felt like Batman. I was there, these people scared to death of this alligator.”

The gator was aggressive — and used to people — so Dragich said it was a danger. He harvested it and plans to give the meat back to the Moncrief community.

Dragich also told News4JAX he uses the attention from his trapper videos he posts on social media to help his nonprofit “Project Savior Outdoors” to fight PTSD and veteran suicide.

The trapper also shares his life story with others on social media, proving you are not your past. In his late teens, Dragich was shot. He turned his life around after joining the Marines and is now a successful businessman, husband, father, MMA fighter and alligator trapper, according to HHA USA.

