Habitat for Humanity helps Eustis mom become 1st time homeowner

EUSTIS, Fla. – For the second time in less than a week, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter is welcoming a family to their future home.

Kay Black and her 17-year-old son Chase were presented with the keys to their new home in Eustis on Thursday.

“To have my own stove again is going to be great and then the closet is going to be even more wonderful because it’s so huge and I have a place to put my things,” Black said.

The three-bed, two-bath house is going to be a big change for the single mother, who currently lives about an hour away in Silver Springs.

“Here, it’s going to open a lot of doors,” Black said. “I’m closer to work. (Chase) will be able to get a job. We’ll be able to do more things.”

Last year, Habitat of Humanity selected Black to build an affordable home with Publix Supermarkets Charities as the signature sponsor.

Black said she faced difficulties in repairing her credit during the application process but is grateful for the opportunity to become a first-time homeowner.

“Just to see the support that I do have, it’s really great because I don’t always see it,” Black said.

While construction has been completed, final touches still need to be made at the home and Black expects to move in by the end of July.

Habitat for Humanity dedicated another home in Eustis Friday in partnership with RoMac Building Supply.

