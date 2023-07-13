Windermere hosts virtual workshop to address Lake Butler parties

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Windermere participated in a workshop meeting Wednesday evening to address unwanted gatherings in Lake Butler.

Lake Street Park and Down Lake Park are closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian. Homeowners said the parks’ closures have helped reduce the number of gatherings and excessive noise.

During the meeting, the town provided renderings for a proposed fence in the area. Proposed ideas also include requiring all visitors to purchase a permit in order to gain access to the dock.

Several homeowners also suggested making the park private and closed off to the general public. Windermere officials told the residents that under the agreement for the federal money used to build the park, it must remain open for public use.

Previous issues in Lake Butler include large gatherings and excessive noise on Bird Island.

There is still no date set for the re-opening, and town leaders said they are still working with FEMA to make repairs.

