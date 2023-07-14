Man found with over 3 kg of cocaine in hidden speaker at Orlando airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested earlier this week after he was found with over 3 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden speaker at the Orlando International Airport, according to court records.

Investigators said that on Monday afternoon, 38-year-old Roman Batista arrived at the airport from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

After deboarding, Batista claimed three pieces of luggage before presenting himself to Customs and Border Protection agents, investigators added.

An affidavit shows that during an x-ray of Batista’s bags, agents found a JBL-brand speaker that felt “unusually heavy.”

Upon further inspection, agents found that a side plate on the speaker was loose and appeared to have been previously removed, the affidavit states.

According to investigators, agents continued looking at the speaker, eventually finding a “white powdery substance” inside that later tested positive for cocaine.

In total, there were over 3.2 kilograms of cocaine, investigators said.

Batista was arrested and faces charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance and importation of controlled substances. He is held on no bond at the Seminole County Jail.

