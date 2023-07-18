🦻OTC vs. prescription hearing aids: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Over-The-Counter Hearing Aid Act was passed by legislators in 2017, requiring the FDA to create a category of over-the-counter hearing aids.

But it wasn’t until recently that you started seeing hearing aids popping up on store shelves.

“Hearing is very important for communication, especially for the elderly who feel isolated,” said Walgreens Pharmacy Manager Orna Kessler.

According to the FDA, about 30 million adults in the U.S. are living with some degree of hearing loss. Only one-fifth have taken action in seeking hearing aids.

Why?

Prescription hearing aids can range from nearly $2,000 to $7,000, and most insurance policies don’t cover them.

With FDA-approved over-the-counter options available, you can now get less expensive hearing aids from drug stores.

“Some hearing aids let you stream your calls and music. I thought that was a fantastic feature,” Kessler said.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering over-the-counter hearing aids.

First, get a hearing test from a licensed audiologist, like Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, who runs Precision Hearing in Lake County. The tests are almost always covered by insurance.

“We definitely recommend getting a hearing test before pursuing any hearing aid option. You want to find out if you’re a candidate, which devices you’re a candidate for, how much hearing loss you have and, most importantly, to rule out any possible medical issues like a buildup of wax or medical problem that can be treated without even needing hearing devices,” Weinbaum said.

You won’t need a prescription for over-the-counter hearing aids, but they are only recommended for adults with minor to moderate hearing loss.

“The FDA has put limits on the output of the devices, so you can’t accidentally have them set too loud and damage your hearing further,” Weinbaum said.

Consider your lifestyle when choosing a hearing aid.

“Some fit in your ear, others around your ear. Some are rechargeable and others battery-operated. You need to consider your lifestyle and if you’re more likely to charge your hearing aid,” Kessler said.

Hearing experts also recommend you do your research. Look at reviews for OTC options and make note of the return policy.

“Walgreens offers a 45-day trial period, so you can try your hearing aids to make sure they’re right for you. If you don’t like them, they are 100% refundable within 45 days of the purchase date, so don’t wait to test them out after you buy them,” Kessler said.

A benefit to OTC options will be the price. News 6 spotted Lexie Lumen Hearing Aids at an Orlando Walgreens for $799. Apply the store’s “Senior Day” discount and you’ll shave 20% off the price. Walgreens offers “Senior Day” every first Tuesday of each month with a 20% discount for those 55 and older and their caregivers. Hearing aids are eligible for the discount. If you’re ordering your hearing aids online, use the code SENIOR20 at checkout.

With a lower cost, Weinbaum says to expect a difference in quality, and be prepared to to do your own fitting.

“The devices, of course, aren’t going to be as advanced as prescription hearing aids because they’re not fine-tuned to each individual,” said Weinbaum. “Hopefully, the quality will be similar, but they haven’t been out long enough to know what the track record will be.”

If you need prescription hearing aids, be sure to check with your insurance provider to see if any of the cost can be covered. If you’re working, you may also qualify for some financial assistance through the Florida Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.

For OTC options, check for any discounts or coupons the store may offer.