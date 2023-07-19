Police investigating series of Orlando robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said they are investigating a series of robberies linked to sales on Facebook Marketplace – and they believe there may be more victims.

According to a news release, the ads in question may have items listed such as dirt bikes, four-wheelers or video game consoles for sale.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a robbery after a Facebook Marketplace transaction this year, Orlando police asked that you contact them at 321-235-5300.

Orlando police also are reminding citizens that the OPD headquarters on South Street is a safe place for online sales.

Look for the E-Commerce Exchange Zone signs in the parking lot. The spaces are constantly monitored by law enforcement, according to the police department.

No other details about the robberies were available.

