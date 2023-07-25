Flagler County pushes evacuation tracker amid hurricane season

Rough waves in November 2022 beating up against the Flagler Beach pier, which was previously damaged by Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – With three “disturbances” reported in the tropics this week — one of which could impact Florida going into this weekend — Flagler County officials are pushing for residents to prepare for storms.

“While it is too early to tell what sort of impacts, if any, these disturbances will pose for Flagler County, now is the perfect time to make sure you are ready for any potential hurricane,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “We are still approaching the peak of hurricane season.”

Flagler County is introducing a new map to help the community understand who may need to evacuate in the case of a hurricane or severe storm.

Residents can access the map and enter their address to see whether they may be ordered to evacuate for a hurricane. That map can be accessed by clicking here.

“Historically, the busiest part of hurricane season for (the county) is between mid-August and mid-October,” Lord said. “But we shouldn’t be complacent, as tropical storms can strike any time during the season. They cannot even be ruled out outside of the June-through-November window.”

In addition to using the map, county residents are urged to take steps ahead of potential disasters, including:

Build a disaster supply kit that has food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries and clothes to live off of for at least seven days

Make a plan for how to fortify your home, evacuate to nearby shelters, communicate with loved ones and consider special needs

Sign up for emergency notifications through the county’s alert system and have a battery-powered AM/FM radio

For more information on how to plan for an emergency, visit the Flagler County website here or pick up a copy of the county’s Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Guide at a local county library.

