Disturbance in tropics could bring rain to Central Florida. Here’s the latest

Orlando to warm into low 90s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances at 50% for the next several days.

There is an area of low pressure moving closer to the southeastern coast of the U.S. in the coming days. The disturbance only has a 20% chance of tropical development over the next seven days, but we will watch to see if it brings increased rain chances to Central Florida by the end of the week.

We’re also watching another area of low pressure moving closer to the Lesser Antilles. It has a 20% chance of development within the next two to seven days.

Meantime, what was once Hurricane Don has died altogether.

The next named storm will be Emily.

Hurricane season runs through November.

CENTRAL FLORIDA FORECAST

High temperatures in the Orlando area will be close to the average of 93 degrees from Tuesday through Friday. It will feel like 100-105 for the next several days, however.

Expect highs in the mid-90s for the weekend, with a 40% coverage of rain.

