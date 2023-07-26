State-run board overseeing Disney property OKs new contract for fire department

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board has approved a new Reedy Creek contract that gives firefighters a boost in pay.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The board overseeing Disney World’s taxing district voted Wednesday to approve changes affecting first responders and property owners.

Members of the board for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District unanimously approved a contract for the union representing the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters had been working without a contract since 2018 and after several failed attempts to reach a deal with the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

With appointees from Gov. Ron DeSantis now in charge of the district, the union said firefighters have gotten what they wanted.

“We were able to get it wrapped up. We’re very happy with the way it turned out, obviously,” Union Vice President Aaron Colburn said.

The contract includes a 5% boost in pay for new hires and larger salary increases for longtime firefighters.

“There’s a statewide recruitment and retention problem right now, so being competitive in the local market is very important for public safety,” Colburn said.

Another item approved was a reduction in the district’s property tax millage rate of 6.8%.

Board members said it’s the result of eliminating government waste, which includes no longer using taxpayer money to pay for security used exclusively on Disney property.

“As we are doing more work, it appears that there are a number of other naughty things that this old board did with district funds,” CFTOD Chair Martin Garcia said.

The millage rate reduction is part of the district’s budget, which will be voted for final approval in September.

