Daytona International Speedway to host NASCAR hiring event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway is hosting a three-day hiring event in preparation for the final race weekend in NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season.

The hiring event takes place in the beginning of August at the following dates and times:

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will take place outside the Toyota gate near NASCAR Drive at the speedway.

Wanted positions include guest services, hospitality, security, ticketing and emergency services.

People chosen for employment will work the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR race weekend on Aug. 25 and 26.

For more information, applicants can call 386-681-6530 or visit the NASCAR website.

